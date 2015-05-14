FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Ribomic -2014/15 parent results
#Healthcare
May 14, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ribomic -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Ribomic Inc. 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to           NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016           YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY            COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST            H1 FORECAST 
  Revenue         479 mln         151 mln      199 mln - 849 mln                         
                (+217.3 pct)     (-10.3 pct)    (-58.5 - +76.9 pct)                         
  Operating         6 mln       loss 414 mln    loss 439 mln - 200 mln                         
  Recurring        13 mln       loss 210 mln    loss 406 mln - 234 mln                         
  Net              10 mln       loss 211 mln    loss 407 mln - 216 mln                         
  EPS             0.88 yen     loss 20.24 yen   loss 31.77 yen - 16.86 yen                      
  
  EPS Diluted     0.78 yen                                               
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div            NIL                            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - Ribomic Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
