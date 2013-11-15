FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2013/14 div forecast
November 15, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kenkou Corp -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
              Kenkou Corp., Inc.     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
             Full year to                 Full year to 
             Mar 31, 2014                 Mar 31, 2014   
                LATEST                      PREVIOUS     
               FORECAST                     FORECAST     
  Annual Div  6.82 yen - 8.52 yen      1.91 yen - 2.39 yen
  -Q2 Div         nil    
  -Q4 Div     6.82 yen - 8.52 yen                  
  NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc..    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

