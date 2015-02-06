FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.14 trln           1.09 trln        1.55 trln  
                 (+5.4 pct)          (+26.0 pct)      (+2.7 pct)  
  Operating        149.31              144.65           200.00    
                 (+3.2 pct)          (+81.4 pct)      (-1.2 pct)  
  Operating        149.31              144.65           200.00    
                 (+3.2 pct)          (+81.4 pct)      (-1.2 pct)  
  Pretax           158.09              155.50           210.00    
                 (+1.7 pct)          (+89.4 pct)      (-0.6 pct)  
  Net              101.39               96.01           130.00    
                 (+5.6 pct)          (+97.8 pct)      (-1.3 pct)  
  EPS             81.13 yen           76.44 yen       104.02 yen  
  Ann Div                             28.00 yen        28.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         12.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             18.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
