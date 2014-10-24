FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Oct 24 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              333.43              306.53          451.00           
                   (+8.8 pct)          (+11.2 pct)     (+6.5 pct)             
  Operating           59.13               58.16           71.00          
                   (+1.7 pct)          (+14.4 pct)    (-11.2 pct)              
  Pretax              59.42               56.72                     
                   (+4.8 pct)          (+14.6 pct)                  
  Net                 39.73               38.16                     
                   (+4.1 pct)          (+24.2 pct)                  
  EPS Basic         72.90 yen           70.09 yen        82.62 yen            
  EPS Diluted       72.79 yen           70.01 yen                   
  Ann Div                               45.00 yen        45.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           22.00 yen           22.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               23.00 yen        23.00 yen  
 *Sales forecast is sales revenue forecast, Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS
forecast is core EPS forecast.   
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.