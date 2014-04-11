FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Lapine -2013/14 group results
April 11, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Lapine -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 11 (Reuters)- 
          Lapine Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Year ended   11months and 8 days ended Year to        NEXT    
              Feb 28, 2014     Feb 28, 2013         Feb 28, 2015     YEAR      
                 LATEST          YEAR-AGO           COMPANY       COMPANY    
                 RESULTS          RESULTS          FORECAST     H1 FORECAST  
  Sales           11.47             11.18             11.80          5.45     
                                                   (+2.9 pct)     (+1.2 pct)  
  Operating      150 mln           228 mln           200 mln     loss 130 mln 
                                                   (+32.6 pct)                
  Recurring      140 mln           216 mln           190 mln     loss 130 mln 
                                                   (+35.2 pct)                
  Net            148 mln           185 mln           120 mln     loss 160 mln 
                                                   (-19.3 pct)                
  EPS           6.35 yen          7.38 yen          5.16 yen    loss 6.88 yen 
  EPS Diluted   6.30 yen          7.35 yen                                 
  Ann Div       2.00 yen          2.00 yen          2.00 yen                  
  -Q2 Div          nil               nil               nil                    
  -Q4 Div       2.00 yen          2.00 yen          2.00 yen                  
  NOTE - Lapine Co Ltd is a maker of women`s wear. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

