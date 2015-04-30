TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2014/15 parent results

Apr 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 37.87 28.91 (+31.0 pct) (+67.9 pct) Operating 34.34 25.24 (+36.1 pct) (+94.9 pct) Recurring 33.58 25.37 (+32.4 pct) (+100.6 pct) Net 32.91 25.29 (+30.1 pct) (+121.4 pct) EPS 68.27 yen 52.48 yen EPS Diluted 68.04 yen 52.33 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 50.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen 32.50 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.