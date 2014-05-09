TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2013/14 parent results

May 9 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.50 trln 1.42 trln (+5.4 pct) (+2.8 pct) Operating 97.01 76.43 (+26.9 pct) (+52.6 pct) Recurring 99.32 76.75 (+29.4 pct) (+53.9 pct) Net 67.22 36.41 (+84.6 pct) (+129.7 pct) EPS 119.81 yen 64.89 yen EPS Diluted 119.79 yen 59.64 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 18.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 10.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.