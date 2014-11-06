FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -6-MTH group results
November 6, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
             Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               73.13               61.66       150.00 - 160.00           
                   (+18.6 pct)         (+1.0 pct)      (-3.2 - +3.2 pct)                
  Operating            8.51                4.68        11.00 - 16.00             
                   (+81.9 pct)                         (+4.3 - +51.8 pct)             
  Recurring            9.00                5.67        11.00 - 16.00             
                   (+58.7 pct)                        (-12.2 - +27.6 pct)              
  Net                  5.70                2.61         7.00 - 10.50            
                  (+118.8 pct)                         (+6.1 - +59.1 pct)             
  EPS               49.47 yen           22.64 yen     60.73 yen - 91.09 yen              
  EPS Diluted       49.39 yen           22.60 yen                   
  Ann Div                               30.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               20.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and
Enix on April 1, 2003. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
