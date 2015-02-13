FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -2014 parent results
February 13, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Chiome Bioscience -2014 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Chiome Bioscience Inc. 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
            9 months ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
              Dec 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2014   Dec 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST                         COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          186 mln         412 mln                               
                               (+27.3 pct)                             
  Operating   loss 820 mln    loss 690 mln                             
  Recurring   loss 837 mln    loss 692 mln                             
  Net         loss 885 mln    loss 748 mln                             
  EPS        loss 43.45 yen  loss 39.12 yen                            
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - Chiome Bioscience Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

