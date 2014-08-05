FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             6.39 trln           6.26 trln       25.70 trln  
                   (+2.2 pct)          (+13.7 pct)      (+0.0 pct)  
  Operating          692.73              663.38          2.30 trln  
                   (+4.4 pct)          (+87.9 pct)      (+0.3 pct)  
  Pretax             771.83              724.16          2.39 trln  
                   (+6.6 pct)          (+74.4 pct)      (-2.1 pct)  
  Net                587.77              562.19          1.78 trln  
                   (+4.6 pct)          (+93.6 pct)      (-2.4 pct)  
  EPS              185.43 yen          177.45 yen       561.54 yen  
  EPS Diluted      185.34 yen          177.32 yen                   
  Ann Div                              165.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                              100.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

