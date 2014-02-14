CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2013 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 13.83 17.41 (+5.5 pct) Operating 57 mln loss 137 mln Recurring 67 mln loss 173 mln Net 14 mln loss 576 mln EPS 2.16 yen loss 92.91 yen EPS Diluted 2.14 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.