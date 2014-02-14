FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2013 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2013 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
          Kenko.com Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
               9 Months ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Dec 31, 2013    Mar 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             13.83           17.41                                
                                 (+5.5 pct)                              
  Operating        57 mln       loss 137 mln                             
  Recurring        67 mln       loss 173 mln                             
  Net              14 mln       loss 576 mln                             
  EPS             2.16 yen     loss 92.91 yen                            
  EPS Diluted     2.14 yen                                               
  Ann Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

