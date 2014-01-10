CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -9-MTH group results

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 10 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 13 months to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 6.13 6.02 8.65 (+1.7 pct) (+7.8 pct) Operating 30 mln 146 mln 50 mln (-79.2 pct) (+249.2 pct) Recurring 74 mln 194 mln 110 mln (-61.5 pct) (+165.7 pct) Net loss 20 mln 204 mln 20 mln (+424.3 pct) EPS loss 1.83 yen 18.53 yen 1.82 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .