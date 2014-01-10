FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -9-MTH group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 10 (Reuters)- 
             Gaban  Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended  13 months to 
                Nov 30, 2013        Nov 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             6.13                6.02             8.65     
                 (+1.7 pct)          (+7.8 pct)                   
  Operating        30 mln              146 mln          50 mln    
                 (-79.2 pct)        (+249.2 pct)                  
  Recurring        74 mln              194 mln          110 mln   
                 (-61.5 pct)        (+165.7 pct)                  
  Net            loss 20 mln           204 mln          20 mln    
                                    (+424.3 pct)                  
  EPS           loss 1.83 yen         18.53 yen        1.82 yen   
  Ann Div                             9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
