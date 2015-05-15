FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Tera Probe -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
May 15, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Tera Probe -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 15 (Reuters)- 
          Tera Probe Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended  3 months to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Jun 30, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST      H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           21.30           21.67         5.60              
               (-1.7 pct)      (+1.7 pct)      (+11.4 pct)       
  Operating        1.33          837 mln        500 mln          
               (+58.7 pct)                     (+1,408.1 pct)    
  Recurring        1.31          783 mln        490 mln          
               (+66.7 pct)    (+673.8 pct)     (+1,635.5 pct)   
  Net         loss 477 mln       61 mln         300 mln         
                               (-87.8 pct)                      
  EPS        loss 51.42 yen     6.59 yen      32.32 yen      
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL                         
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                         
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL                         
  NOTE - Tera Probe Inc .
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.