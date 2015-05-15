REFILE-TABLE-Tera Probe -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters)- Tera Probe Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 21.30 21.67 5.60 (-1.7 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+11.4 pct) Operating 1.33 837 mln 500 mln (+58.7 pct) (+1,408.1 pct) Recurring 1.31 783 mln 490 mln (+66.7 pct) (+673.8 pct) (+1,635.5 pct) Net loss 477 mln 61 mln 300 mln (-87.8 pct) EPS loss 51.42 yen 6.59 yen  32.32 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Tera Probe Inc . *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.