TABLE-Sony -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)
May 1, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) -
              Sony Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                     Full Year to      Full Year to 
                   Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                      LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                     FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales&Rev      7.77 trln         7.70 trln    
  Operating            26.00             80.00      
  PreTax               26.00             80.00      
  Net               loss 130.00       loss 110.00   
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
