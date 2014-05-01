TABLE-Sony -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

May 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales&Rev 7.77 trln 7.70 trln Operating 26.00 80.00 PreTax 26.00 80.00 Net loss 130.00 loss 110.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.