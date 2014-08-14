FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Red Planet Japan -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
August 14, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Red Planet Japan -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 14 (Reuters)- 
             Red Planet Japan, Inc. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to  
                Jun 30, 2014        May 31, 2013      Sep 30, 2014 
                   LATEST                                 LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.36                1.78              2.40     
                 (-23.5 pct)         (+14.0 pct)                   
  Operating     loss 274 mln         loss 40 mln      loss 250 mln 
  Recurring     loss 304 mln         loss 75 mln      loss 250 mln 
  Net           loss 305 mln         loss 79 mln      loss 250 mln 
  EPS           loss 3.37 yen       loss 2.87 yen    loss 2.65 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil              nil      
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                       
  -Q4 div                                nil              nil      
  NOTE - Red Planet Japan, Inc. distributes indie music CDs. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.