REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -9-MTH parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 8 (Reuters)- 
             Golf Digest Online Inc 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             10.17               9.22           13.50 - 14.00          
                 (+10.3 pct)                           (+4.9 - +8.8 pct)           
  Operating        178 mln          loss 359 mln     200 mln - 300 mln            
  Recurring        175 mln          loss 365 mln     180 mln - 280 mln               
  Net              25 mln           loss 270 mln      50 mln - 140 mln             
  EPS             1.71 yen         loss 18.39 yen   3.39 yen - 9.48 yen              
  Ann Div                                nil                      
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil                      
  NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
