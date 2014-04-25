FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -2013/14 group results
April 25, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
          Yahoo Japan Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended    6 months to       
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015          
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY         
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            386.28          342.99         335.90                       
                 (+12.6 pct)     (+13.5 pct)     (+69.6 pct)                    
   
  Operating        197.42          186.35         93.40                       
                 (+5.9 pct)      (+12.9 pct)     (-5.0 pct)                     
  
  Recurring        197.63          188.65                                
                 (+4.8 pct)      (+12.8 pct)                             
  Net              125.12          115.04                                
                 (+8.8 pct)      (+14.4 pct)                             
  EPS             21.82 yen       19.84 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     21.82 yen       19.84 yen                              
  Ann Div         4.43 yen       401.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div         4.43 yen       401.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal 
 Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
