#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Canon -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 24 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.80 trln           1.78 trln        3.78 trln  
                   (+0.6 pct)          (+3.2 pct)       (+1.3 pct)  
  Operating          193.19              153.13           365.00    
                   (+26.2 pct)         (-12.6 pct)      (+8.2 pct)  
  Pretax             196.17              159.12           370.00    
                   (+23.3 pct)         (-10.7 pct)      (+6.4 pct)  
  Net                128.46              107.41           240.00    
                   (+19.6 pct)         (-5.2 pct)       (+4.1 pct)  
  EPS              114.47 yen           93.17 yen       215.31 yen  
  EPS Diluted      114.47 yen           93.17 yen                   
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

