REFILE-TABLE-Mito Securities -6-MTH parent results
October 29, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Mito Securities -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes second "Revenues" in the table to "Net Revenues")
Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
             Mito Securities Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          7.51                8.51                      
                 (-11.7 pct)         (+68.1 pct)                  
  Net Revenues     7.48                8.48                      
                 (-11.7 pct)                                      
  Operating         1.52                2.35                      
                 (-35.2 pct)                                      
  Recurring         1.71                2.61                      
                 (-34.4 pct)                                      
  Net               1.08                2.37                      
                 (-54.3 pct)                                      
  EPS             14.64 yen           31.95 yen                   
  Ann Div                             16.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div         5.50 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                             9.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
