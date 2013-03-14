FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hitachi -2012/13 div forecast
March 14, 2013 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Hitachi -2012/13 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 14 (Reuters) -
              Hitachi Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      10.00 yen                      
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen                       
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltdis a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
