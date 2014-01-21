CORRECTED-TABLE-Ncxx -2012/13 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 20 (Reuters)- Ncxx Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 4 months ended Year to NEXT Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2012 Nov 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.95 1.86 7.64 Operating 259 mln 95 mln 723 mln Recurring 487 mln 93 mln 761 mln Net 430 mln 86 mln 611 mln EPS 39.79 yen 9.77 yen 52.53 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Ncxx Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .