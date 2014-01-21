FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Ncxx -2012/13 group results
January 21, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Ncxx -2012/13 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 20 (Reuters)- 
          Ncxx Inc. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended  4 months ended     Year to       NEXT   
              Nov 30, 2013    Nov 30, 2012   Nov 30, 2014     YEAR     
                 LATEST                        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           4.95            1.86           7.64                  
  Operating      259 mln         95 mln         723 mln                
  Recurring      487 mln         93 mln         761 mln                
  Net            430 mln         86 mln         611 mln                
  EPS           39.79 yen       9.77 yen       52.53 yen               
  Ann Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  NOTE - Ncxx Inc. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

