REFILE-TABLE-Raccoon -6-MTH group results
November 27, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Raccoon -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 27 (Reuters)- 
             Raccoon Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Oct 31, 2013        Oct 31, 2012     Apr 30, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               4.92                4.72         10.30 - 10.60            
    
                   (+4.1 pct)          (+9.2 pct)      (+5.2 - +8.3 pct)        
        
  Operating          95 mln              73 mln      220 mln - 230 mln          
      
                   (+30.0 pct)         (+37.8 pct)    (+21.5 - +27.1 pct)       
        
  Recurring          93 mln              71 mln      210 mln - 220 mln          
     
                   (+31.5 pct)         (+44.3 pct)    (+19.3 - +25.0 pct)       
        
  Net                69 mln              28 mln      125 mln - 135 mln          
     
                  (+140.2 pct)         (-14.6 pct)     (-6.0 - +1.5 pct)        
     
  EPS               12.71 yen           5.31 yen   22.94 yen - 24.78 yen        
      
  EPS Diluted       12.27 yen                                       
  Ann Div                             1,200.00 yen                  
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             1,200.00 yen                  
  NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
