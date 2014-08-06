FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)
August 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Aug 6 (Reuters)- 
              DeNA Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended    6 months to
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales               35.82               52.16            71.40  
                   (-31.3 pct)         (+9.6 pct)       (-28.5 pct)
  Operating            6.98               16.99            12.70   
                   (-59.0 pct)         (-7.6 pct)       (-60.4 pct)
  Pretax               6.72               17.58             
                   (-61.8 pct)         (-2.7 pct)       
  Net                  3.77                9.58             6.60   
                   (-60.6 pct)                          (-64.3 pct)
  EPS Basic         29.09 yen           72.07 yen        50.94 yen
  EPS Diluted       29.01 yen           71.89 yen                   
  Ann Div                               37.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 Div                               37.00 yen                   
  NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
