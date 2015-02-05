FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             2.14 trln           2.08 trln        3.00 trln  
                   (+3.2 pct)          (+13.9 pct)      (+2.1 pct)  
  Operating          135.22              134.73           188.00    
                   (+0.4 pct)          (+45.1 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Recurring          144.38              139.48           198.00    
                   (+3.5 pct)          (+37.6 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Net                 79.90               82.49           105.00    
                   (-3.1 pct)          (+70.3 pct)      (-2.3 pct)  
  EPS              142.42 yen          147.04 yen       187.17 yen  
  EPS Diluted      142.39 yen          147.01 yen                   
  Ann Div                               24.00 yen        24.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               14.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
