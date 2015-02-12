FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Kagome -2014 group results
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
February 12, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kagome -2014 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 12 (Reuters)- 
          Kagome Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
              9 months ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2014   Dec 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST                        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            159.36          193.00         200.00        96.00    
                                 (-1.6 pct)                              
  Operating          4.33            6.78           7.10         2.80    
                                 (-27.0 pct)                             
  Recurring          4.97            7.53           7.60         3.10    
                                 (-24.9 pct)                             
  Net                4.37            5.11           4.00         1.70    
                                 (-21.2 pct)                             
  EPS             44.01 yen       51.39 yen      40.29 yen    17.12 yen  
  EPS Diluted     44.00 yen                                              
  Ann Div         16.50 yen       22.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div         16.50 yen       22.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
