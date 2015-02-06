CORRECTED-TABLE-Cookpad -2014 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Cookpad Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.99 6.49 (+30.3 pct) Operating 3.19 3.38 (+27.6 pct) Recurring 3.05 3.28 (+21.2 pct) Net 1.97 2.05 (+26.6 pct) EPS 58.77 yen 62.00 yen EPS Diluted 57.95 yen 61.23 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Cookpad Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.