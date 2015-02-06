FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Cookpad -2014 parent results
February 6, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Cookpad -2014 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
          Cookpad Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
              8 months ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Dec 31, 2014    Apr 30, 2014   Dec 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             5.99            6.49                                 
                                 (+30.3 pct)                             
  Operating         3.19            3.38                                 
                                 (+27.6 pct)                             
  Recurring         3.05            3.28                                 
                                 (+21.2 pct)                             
  Net               1.97            2.05                                 
                                 (+26.6 pct)                             
  EPS             58.77 yen       62.00 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     57.95 yen       61.23 yen                              
  Ann Div         12.00 yen       12.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q4 Div         12.00 yen       12.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Cookpad Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
