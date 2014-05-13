FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kubota -2013/14 group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kubota -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.51 trln       1.21 trln      1.55 trln      735.00   
               (+24.6 pct)     (+18.5 pct)    (+2.7 pct)    (+0.8 pct) 
  Operating      202.43          121.36         200.00         95.00   
               (+66.8 pct)     (+17.6 pct)    (-1.2 pct)    (-5.3 pct) 
  Pretax         211.29          127.18         210.00         97.00   
               (+66.1 pct)     (+27.4 pct)    (-0.6 pct)    (-8.5 pct) 
  Net            131.66           78.05         130.00         62.00   
               (+68.7 pct)     (+27.4 pct)    (-1.3 pct)    (-8.0 pct) 
  EPS          104.94 yen       62.15 yen     104.02 yen    49.61 yen  
  Ann Div       28.00 yen       17.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div       10.00 yen       8.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div       18.00 yen       9.00 yen                               
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.