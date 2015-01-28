FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -2014 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       
                Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2015          
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST     
  Sales            461.11          423.65         486.50
                 (+8.8 pct)      (+9.6 pct)     (+5.5 pct)
  Operating         75.86           78.74          85.00
                 (-3.7 pct)      (+5.5 pct)    (+10.0 pct)
  Pretax            76.16           76.94                                
                 (-1.0 pct)      (+5.9 pct)                              
  Net               50.98           50.90                                
                 (+0.2 pct)      (+10.5 pct)                             
  EPS Basic       93.53 yen       93.47 yen     
  EPS Diluted     93.38 yen       93.35 yen     104.42 yen
                                                 (+9.9 pct)                           
  Ann Div         48.00 yen       45.00 yen      52.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         22.00 yen       22.00 yen      26.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         26.00 yen       23.00 yen      26.00 yen  
  * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS Diluted forecast is core EPS Diluted
forecast.               
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

