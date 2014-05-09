FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 9 (Reuters)- 
             Kenko.com Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended   9 months to 
                  Mar 31, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               5.36                4.65             28.00    
                                       (+6.8 pct)                   
  Operating        loss 28 mln           19 mln           10 mln    
                                      (+328.4 pct)                  
  Recurring        loss 28 mln           14 mln                     
  Net              loss 34 mln           15 mln                     
  EPS             loss 4.83 yen         2.23 yen                    
  EPS Diluted                           2.21 yen                    
  Ann Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q2 div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                                  nil              nil     
  NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.