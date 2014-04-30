FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Fujitsu -2013/14 group results
April 30, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Fujitsu -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast of Net profit attributable to shareholders)
Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fujitsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
               (Based on JPS)  (Based on JPS) (Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS)
  Sales           4.76 trln       4.38 trln      4.80 trln    2.15 trln  
                 (+8.7 pct)      (-1.9 pct)     (+0.8 pct)    (-0.1 pct) 
  Operating        142.57           88.27         185.00        25.00    
                 (+61.5 pct)     (-16.2 pct)    (+25.6 pct)  (-17.7 pct) 
  Recurring        140.67           98.43                                
                 (+42.9 pct)     (+8.0 pct)                              
  Net or Net profit attributable to shareholders
                    48.61        loss 79.92       125.00        10.00
                                                (+10.4 pct)  (-31.7 pct)
  EPS             23.49 yen    loss 38.62 yen                            
  EPS Diluted     23.49 yen                                              
  Ann Div         4.00 yen        5.00 yen       8.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div            nil          5.00 yen       4.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         4.00 yen           nil         4.00 yen                
  NOTE - Fujitsu Ltd is a major industrial electronics maker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

