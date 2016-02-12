CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -2015 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 738.71 553.66 777.00 365.00

(+5.2 pct) (+1.7 pct) Operating 79.93 61.35 87.00 37.00

(+8.8 pct) (+6.6 pct) Recurring 71.38 65.53 80.00 33.00

(+12.1 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 40.51 32.73 Net 47.00 17.50