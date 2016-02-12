FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 738.71 553.66 777.00 365.00

(+5.2 pct) (+1.7 pct) Operating 79.93 61.35 87.00 37.00

(+8.8 pct) (+6.6 pct) Recurring 71.38 65.53 80.00 33.00

(+12.1 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 40.51 32.73 Net 47.00 17.50

+16.0 pct +10.1 pct EPS 67.55 yen 54.33 yen 78.90 yen 29.38 yen EPS Diluted 66.51 yen 54.25 yen Ann Div 14.80 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.40 yen 19.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 7.40 yen 6.40 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8113.T

