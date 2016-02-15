FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Soliton Systems -2015 parent results
February 15, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Soliton Systems -2015 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.96 11.40

(+3.6 pct) Operating 528 mln 916 mln

(-4.9 pct) Recurring loss 135 mln 870 mln

(-16.9 pct) Net loss 364 mln 525 mln

-40.2 pct EPS loss 38.64 yen 55.77 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen NOTE - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3040.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
