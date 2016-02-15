CORRECTED-TABLE-Soliton Systems -2015 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.96 11.40

(+3.6 pct) Operating 528 mln 916 mln

(-4.9 pct) Recurring loss 135 mln 870 mln

(-16.9 pct) Net loss 364 mln 525 mln