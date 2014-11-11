FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 11 (Reuters)- 
             Golf Digest Online Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               11.51                             15.00 - 15.70
  Operating          162 mln                          300 mln - 400 mln
  Recurring          157 mln                          290 mln - 390 mln
  Net                66 mln                           100 mln - 180 mln
  EPS               4.50 yen                         6.74 yen - 12.14 yen
  EPS Diluted       4.39 yen                                        
  Ann Div                                  nil           2.00 yen   
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                  nil           2.00 yen   
  NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
