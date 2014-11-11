REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 11 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 11.51 15.00 - 15.70 Operating 162 mln 300 mln - 400 mln Recurring 157 mln 290 mln - 390 mln Net 66 mln 100 mln - 180 mln EPS 4.50 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen EPS Diluted 4.39 yen Ann Div nil 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil 2.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)