TABLE-Canon -2014 div forecast
December 11, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Canon -2014 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) -
              Canon Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Dec 31, 2014      Dec 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div     150.00 yen                      
  -Q4 Div         85.00 yen                      
  NOTE - Canon Incis a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

