CORRECTED-TABLE-Yamazawa -2013/14 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Yamazawa -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 15 (Reuters)- 
          Yamazawa Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended   11 months ended    Year to       NEXT   
                Feb 28, 2014    Feb 28, 2013   Feb 28, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            103.53           92.54         114.00        56.00    
                                                (+10.1 pct)   (+8.8 pct) 
  Operating          1.23            1.37           1.30       750 mln   
                                                (+5.8 pct)    (+8.5 pct) 
  Recurring          1.26            1.41           1.30       750 mln   
                                                (+2.8 pct)    (+7.1 pct) 
  Net              234 mln         705 mln        350 mln       0 mln    
                                                (+49.0 pct)   (+0.0 pct) 
  EPS             21.58 yen       64.79 yen      32.16 yen       nil     
  EPS Diluted     21.55 yen       64.72 yen                              
  Ann Div         33.00 yen       33.00 yen      33.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         16.50 yen       16.50 yen      16.50 yen               
  -Q4 Div         16.50 yen       16.50 yen      16.50 yen               
  NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
