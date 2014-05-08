REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.72 3.37 7.80 - 8.50 (+10.6 pct) (-9.1 pct) (+3.8 - +13.1 pct) Operating 66 mln loss 204 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+24.5 - +49.4 pct) Recurring 57 mln loss 211 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+22.9 - +47.5 pct) Net loss 59 mln loss 177 mln 250 mln - 300 mln (-81.4 - -77.7 pct) EPS loss 4.67 yen loss 13.98 yen 19.71 yen - 23.65 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.