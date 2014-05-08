FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -6-MTH group results
May 8, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 8 (Reuters)- 
             Nexyz Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013     Sep 30, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             3.72                3.37           7.80 - 8.50         
                 (+10.6 pct)         (-9.1 pct)        (+3.8 - +13.1 pct)         
  Operating        66 mln           loss 204 mln       500 mln - 600 mln
                                       (+24.5 - +49.4 pct)
  Recurring        57 mln           loss 211 mln        500 mln - 600 mln
                                        (+22.9 - +47.5 pct)
  Net            loss 59 mln        loss 177 mln        250 mln - 300 mln
                                           (-81.4 - -77.7 pct)
  EPS           loss 4.67 yen      loss 13.98 yen       19.71 yen - 23.65 yen        
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
