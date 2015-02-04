TABLE-Toyota Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 20.12 trln 19.12 trln 27.00 trln (+5.2 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 2.11 trln 1.86 trln 2.70 trln (+13.9 pct) (+126.8 pct) (+17.8 pct) Pretax 2.36 trln 2.02 trln 2.92 trln (+16.5 pct) (+118.5 pct) (+19.6 pct) Net 1.73 trln 1.53 trln 2.13 trln (+13.2 pct) (+135.4 pct) (+16.8 pct) EPS 545.94 yen 481.60 yen 677.14 yen EPS Diluted 545.68 yen 481.27 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen -Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.