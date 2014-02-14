FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Ubic -9-MTH group results
#IT Services & Consulting
February 14, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ubic -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
             Ubic Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended             Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012           Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO                LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS               FORECAST   
  Sales               3.20                3.55                4.40 - 4.80           
                   (-9.8 pct)          (-5.6 pct)            (-6.0 - -2.6 pct)           
  Operating       loss 346 mln           887 mln      loss 255 mln - 100 mln            
                                       (-52.3 pct)                  
  Recurring       loss 325 mln           825 mln      loss 360 mln - 0 mln            
                                       (-54.8 pct)                  
  Net             loss 318 mln           490 mln      loss 275 mln - loss 50 mln            
  EPS            loss 93.70 yen        155.98 yen   loss 81.58 yen - loss 14.83 yen            
  EPS Diluted                          150.69 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                 nil     
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               50.00 yen                 nil     
  NOTE - Ubic Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

