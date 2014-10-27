FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Canon -9-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Canon -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             2.67 trln           2.70 trln        3.74 trln  
                   (-1.1 pct)          (+6.7 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating          265.02              243.74           370.00    
                   (+8.7 pct)          (-1.0 pct)       (+9.7 pct)  
  Pretax             276.33              247.18           380.00    
                   (+11.8 pct)         (-2.5 pct)       (+9.3 pct)  
  Net                186.71              166.23           250.00    
                   (+12.3 pct)         (+1.7 pct)       (+8.5 pct)  
  EPS              167.10 yen          144.40 yen       224.28 yen  
  EPS Diluted      167.10 yen          144.39 yen                   
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.