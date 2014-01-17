FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nintendo -2013/14 div forecast
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Nintendo -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -
              Nintendo Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div     100.00 yen        260.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                              nil       
  -Q4 Div        100.00 yen        260.00 yen    
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltdis a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

