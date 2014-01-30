REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -9-MTH parent results

(Changed to net revenues from revenues) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.07 2.06 (+49.1 pct) (+6.8 pct) Net Revenues 3.05 2.06 (+48.5 pct) Operating 950 mln 350 mln (+171.1 pct) (+72.7 pct) Recurring 947 mln 344 mln (+175.3 pct) (+79.0 pct) Net 862 mln 317 mln (+171.7 pct) (+84.1 pct) EPS 21.64 yen 8.48 yen EPS Diluted 21.35 yen 7.94 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen -Q4 div 4.00 yen NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.