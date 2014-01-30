FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -9-MTH parent results
January 30, 2014

REFILE-TABLE-Maruhachi Securities -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

(Changed to net revenues from revenues)
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
             Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues            3.07                2.06                      
                   (+49.1 pct)         (+6.8 pct)                   
  Net Revenues        3.05                2.06                      
                   (+48.5 pct)                                      
  Operating          950 mln             350 mln                    
                  (+171.1 pct)         (+72.7 pct)                  
  Recurring          947 mln             344 mln                    
                  (+175.3 pct)         (+79.0 pct)                  
  Net                862 mln             317 mln                    
                  (+171.7 pct)         (+84.1 pct)                  
  EPS               21.64 yen           8.48 yen                    
  EPS Diluted       21.35 yen           7.94 yen                    
  Ann Div                               4.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               4.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Maruhachi Securities Co. Ltd. is a brokerage. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

