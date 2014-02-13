FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2013 parent results
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2013 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Golf Digest Online Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           14.04           12.86      15.00 - 15.70                           
               (+9.1 pct)      (+6.7 pct)    (+6.8 - +11.8 pct)                            
  Operating      292 mln      loss 172 mln 300 mln - 400 mln                            
                                             (+2.6 - +36.8 pct)
  Recurring      289 mln      loss 179 mln 290 mln - 390 mln                           
                                              (0.0 - +34.5 pct)
  Net            51 mln        loss 86 mln 100 mln - 180 mln                            
                                            (+93.5 - +248.3 pct)
  EPS           3.50 yen      loss 5.84 yen 6.74 yen - 12.14 yen                           
  Ann Div          nil             nil         2.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil                                 
  -Q4 Div          nil             nil         2.00 yen                
  NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.