REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- Yahoo Japan Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 99.95 97.26 201.00 (+2.8 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 48.75 49.01 93.40 (-0.5 pct) (-5.5 pct) Pretax 58.57 54.68 (+7.1 pct) Net 36.42 34.00 (+7.1 pct) EPS Basic 6.40 yen 5.91 yen EPS Diluted 6.39 yen 5.90 yen Ann Div 4.43 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 4.43 yen NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .