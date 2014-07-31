FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -Q1 group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 31, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
              Yahoo Japan Corp 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended   6 months to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Sep 30, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales               99.95               97.26           201.00        
                   (+2.8 pct)                          (+1.5 pct)             
  Operating           48.75               49.01            93.40         
                   (-0.5 pct)                          (-5.5 pct)             
  Pretax              58.57               54.68                     
                   (+7.1 pct)                                       
  Net                 36.42               34.00                     
                   (+7.1 pct)                                       
  EPS Basic         6.40 yen            5.91 yen                    
  EPS Diluted       6.39 yen            5.90 yen                    
  Ann Div                               4.43 yen                    
  -Q2 Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 Div                               4.43 yen                    
  NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal 
 Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.