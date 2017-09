Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.40 trln 2.35 trln Operating 140.00 140.00 PreTax 155.00 140.00 Net 80.00 70.00 EPS 166.01 yen 145.27 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.