CORRECTED-TABLE-Hanaten -2014 parent results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Hanaten Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.97 43.82 (+34.9 pct) Operating 348 mln 2.47 (+30.3 pct) Recurring 271 mln 2.47 (+33.4 pct) Net 187 mln 1.45 (+25.5 pct) EPS 9.72 yen 80.33 yen EPS Diluted 7.49 yen 61.85 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div nil 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 3.00 yen 10.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.