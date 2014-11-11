FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-PGM Holdings -9-MTH group results
November 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-PGM Holdings -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 11 (Reuters)- 
             PGM Holdings KK 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended  15 months to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues            55.59               55.84            93.20    
                   (-0.5 pct)          (+1.3 pct)                   
  Operating            6.90                7.03            11.10    
                   (-1.9 pct)          (+17.4 pct)                  
  Recurring            5.21                5.22             8.40    
                   (-0.2 pct)          (+19.4 pct)                  
  Net                  2.07                3.02             3.00    
                   (-31.3 pct)         (+28.6 pct)                  
  EPS               17.49 yen           25.46 yen        25.31 yen  
  EPS Diluted       17.48 yen           25.45 yen                   
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
