REFILE-TABLE-KLab -2014 group results
February 12, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-KLab -2014 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 12 (Reuters)- 
          KLab Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended    3 months to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             21.37           20.99          5.60                      
                 (+1.8 pct)                      (+26.5 pct)
  Operating          2.16         loss 1.22      700 mln      
                                                (+628.4 pct)                 
  Recurring          2.56       loss 941 mln     600 mln                        
                                                (+463.5 pct)
  Net                1.79         loss 2.56      259 mln                        
                                                (+406.8 pct)
  EPS             52.15 yen    loss 93.58 yen    7.17 yen                        
  EPS Diluted     50.21 yen                                              
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - KLab Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
