REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes second revenues figure to "revenues(excluding financing cost)")
Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues           933.65              900.82                     
                   (+3.6 pct)          (+11.9 pct)                  
  Revenues (excluding financing costs)
                     787.71              770.93                     
                   (+22.0 pct)         (+22.0 pct)                  
  Operating
  Pretax             186.15               55.08                     
                  (+238.0 pct)                                      
  Net                104.01                4.70                     
  EPS               28.07 yen           1.28 yen                    
  EPS Diluted       27.20 yen           1.25 yen                    
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen                    
  -Q2 Div           8.00 yen            2.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               6.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

