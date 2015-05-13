FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-KLab -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 13, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-KLab -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 13 (Reuters)- 
             KLab Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended  6 months to  
                  Mar 31, 2015        Mar 31, 2014     Jun 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               5.64                4.43           10.14
                   (+27.4 pct)         (+24.8 pct)       (+5.8 pct)
  Operating           1.02               96 mln           1.42          
                  (+960.8 pct)                           (+103.8 pct)
  Recurring           1.00               106 mln          1.40
                  (+840.2 pct)                           (+100.1 pct)
  Net                425 mln             51 mln           574 mln
                  (+732.8 pct)                            (+6.0 pct)
  EPS               11.76 yen           1.56 yen          15.82 yen
  EPS Diluted       11.48 yen           1.50 yen                    
  Ann Div                                  NIL              NIL 
  -Q2 div                                  NIL              NIL 
  -Q4 div                                  NIL              NIL  
  NOTE - KLab Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.