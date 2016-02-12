CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -6-MTH group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Jan 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.27 1.91 5.00 Operating loss 71 mln 9 mln 150 mln Recurring loss 85 mln 1 mln 140 mln Net loss 90 mln loss 15 mln 3 mln EPS loss 14.22 yen loss 2.63 yen 0.45 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3625.T