FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -6-MTH group results
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Techfirm Holdings -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Techfirm Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Jan 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.27 1.91 5.00 Operating loss 71 mln 9 mln 150 mln Recurring loss 85 mln 1 mln 140 mln Net loss 90 mln loss 15 mln 3 mln EPS loss 14.22 yen loss 2.63 yen 0.45 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Techfirm Holdings Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3625.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.